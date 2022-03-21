The 64-year-old Sky Sports presenter and former footballer, who played for the Blades at the back end of his career before moving into management and punditry, sparked concern after he appeared to slur his words during an appearance on Soccer Saturday this weekend, prompting viewers to message him on social media.

Kamara later revealed on Twitter he has developed apraxia of speech, alongside an existing thyroid issue.

He wrote: "Just wanted to let a few of you know who tweeted me today that I am ok-ish.

"Alongside my Thyroid problem I have developed Apraxia of Speech & have been working to get my speech back to normal.

"Some days it can be a little slow and some days it's normal. Hopefully I can beat this!"

Kamara later posted: “Thank you so much to everyone for your best wishes. Twitter can be a wonderful platform. The response about my Apraxia has been overwhelming.

Chris Kamara in his Sheffield United days.

"Unfortunately for you viewers this is not the end of me but ‘live TV’ might have to take a back seat at the moment. Thank you.”

Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling, Kamara’s co-presenter on the show, said: 'You still bring life, energy, fun and understanding to all your reports on Soccer Saturday. We all love you pal. Keep going!'

Former England international Anderson said: "If anyone can beat this it's you Kam, all of my best wishes to you and your family".

Kamara previously underwent a brain scan to check if he was developing dementia after suffering from what he described as "brain fog".

He worried the illness might be related to heading the ball as a footballer, but the symptoms were explained by an underactive thyroid.