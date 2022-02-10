The 30-year-old was missing from the Albion side that was beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United on Wednesday, with Bruce confirming the reason for his absence after the match.

He told reporters: “Bartley unfortunately at the minute is in hospital,” Bruce explained.

West Brom defender Kyle Bartley is in hospital with a virus, Baggies boss Steve Bruce confirmed (photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images).

“We’re hoping it’s obviously nothing too serious but he’s got some sort of bug - not covid, we’ve checked for that.

“But he’s got some sort of virus which, we’ll see, we’ll see how he is.

“It’s a concern, of course, but he’s in the right place.

“There was concern enough to get him checked over thoroughly because he had a huge temperature spike yesterday which wasn’t great.”

Bartley has made 27 appearances in the Championship for West Brom this season.

