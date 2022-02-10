The Blades’ latest win over West Brom stretched their winning streak to four games and they are now just one point off the final play-off position with two games in hand over Nottingham Forest, who currently occupy sixth spot.

Huddersfield are fifth heading into this weekend’s clash and are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions.

In-form Sheffield United have the chance to chase down another of their Championship play-off rivals when they play Huddersfield Town (photo by William Early/Getty Images).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Yorkshire derby.

What time does Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United kick-off?

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United kicks off at 12.30pm on Saturday, 12 February at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United team news

David McGoldrick limped off during Wednesday night’s win over West Bromwich Albion and could miss the clash.

Rhian Brewster will also be missing, meaning Daniel Jebbison could be involved after returning from a loan spell at Burton Albion.

Is Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United on TV?

Yes, Huddersfield Town vs Sheffield United will be shown live on Sky Sports Football.

Coverage will begin at 12pm.

Match highlights will also be shown on the Efl on Quest show from 9pm.

How can I stay up to date with the match?

The Star’s Blades correspondents James Shield and Danny Hall will be at the match and providing live updates, analysis and post-match reaction.

You can follow them both on Twitter – @JamesShield1 and @dannyhall04.

Who is the match referee?

James Linnington is the match referee.

He will be assisted by Rob Smith and Robert Hyde

The fourth official is Geoff Eltringham.

What are the latest betting odds?

Huddersfield Town – 12/5

Draw – 9/4