The huge punishment Sheffield United could face after Plymouth Argyle fracas prompts latest FA decision

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United could face another huge FA fine this season after the FA confirmed that both the Blades and Plymouth Argyle have been charged following a post-match melee at Home Park last weekend. Players and officials from both sides came together on the pitch after the final whistle, with more scenes in a congested tunnel area.

The catalyst seemed to be a confrontation between two Plymouth players and United chief Chris Wilder, after the duo appeared to celebrate a 2-1 victory right in front of United’s players and travelling support. Both managers subsequently played down the incident, with Wilder revealing in his press conference this week ahead of tomorrow’s home clash with Cardiff City that the FA had asked United for their observations.

The governing body today confirmed that both United and Argyle had been charged with an alleged breach of “fail{ing] to failed to ensure their players and/or technical area staff didn’t behave in an improper and/or provocative way around the tunnel area after the final whistle.” Both clubs have until next Wednesday, April 23, to provide their responses.

If United are found guilty then ther latest fine could be in the region of £250,000, with their previous breaches of similar FA rules this season already exceeding that total amount and roughly doubling in size each time.

Their last punishment, for a late coming-together in an emotional 1-1 draw at home to Bristol City, saw them hit with a £120,000 fine, which was reduced from the £160,000 one they were facing before their mitigation and guilty admission were taken into account.

The steps Sheffield United are taking to avoid further FA fines has already been revealed

The written reasoning for that particular charge revealed United’s acceptance that “the steps the club had taken so far to address mass confrontations have not been sufficient,” and that the club had contacted the referees body PGMOL “with a view to specific training being delivered to players as to mass confrontations. They are also considering implementing changes to the club’s bonus scheme, so that individuals are liable for any involvement they may have in an incident which culminates in an FA charge. Any such change would come into effect next season.”

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Cardiff, Wilder again played down the confrontation, which was captured by a watching Sky Sports camera as it continued into the tunnel. “As we walked off there were some verbals with a couple of players and then there are about 70 people going into a tight tunnel area,” Wilder said.

“There were verbals and stuff, but we've responded to the FA in terms of observations, and I’ve got no issues with Plymouth Argyle. It was two teams fighting different battles, an emotional game.

“I went to speak to their manager, absolutely no issue between the managers and staff. The ref said he’d possibly have to stick it in his report but as far as he was concerned there was nothing in it, and the same with his assessor. That's where it was at and as far as I'm concerned, we move on.”