Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
Published 6th Sep 2023, 18:00 BST

The Premier League is often considered to be one of the most competitive and physical divisions on the planet.

Teams are constantly battling to win games each week to gain and maintain success and the finest margins can often have huge implications on the final league table.

This often means that the competition is fierce and while the introduction of VAR has softened some of the dark arts - there are still plenty of teams flying into challenges and picking up bookings in each and every match.

But which teams have been the worst culprits for picking up cautions in the early part of the season and where do Premier League newboys Sheffield United rank so far?

3 yellow cards, 0 red cards

1. Manchester City

3 yellow cards, 0 red cards

3 yellow cards, 0 red cards

2. Crystal Palace

3 yellow cards, 0 red cards Photo: Getty Images

4 yellow cards, 0 red cards

3. Brentford

4 yellow cards, 0 red cards Photo: Getty Images

6 yellow cards, 0 red cards

4. Luton Town

6 yellow cards, 0 red cards Photo: Getty Images

