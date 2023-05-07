News you can trust since 1887
The deadliest teams from set-pieces in the Championship including Sheffield United, Millwall, QPR and Reading

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League and have a big summer ahead of them

Harry Mail
Published 7th May 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 15:00 BST

Sheffield United have already secured their promotion from the Championship and will have one eye on the next transfer window as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of life in the Premier League. Paul Heckingbottom has worked wonders at Bramall Lane and his side are 2nd in the table behind Burnley.

The Blades are a real threat from set pieces and their squad has a great blend of youth and experience which is a credit to their recruitment department. They have one more game this term against Birmingham City away on Monday.

Here is a look at where Sheffield United rank in the most goals scored from set pieces table...

7 goals

24. Coventry
7 goals

7 goals

8 goals

23. Cardiff
8 goals

8 goals

8 goals

22. Blackburn
8 goals

8 goals

8 goals

21. Bristol City
8 goals

8 goals

