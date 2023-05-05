Sheffield United manager sends a message to the board about Premier League planning

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told the club’s board of directors there is no time to waste as he attempts to build a squad capable of competing at Premier League level next season, after revealing he is not yet in a position to tell many of his players whether they will be staying at Bramall Lane.

Despite winning promotion from the Championship last week, a number of off-the-pitch issues have prevented Heckingbottom from beginning the process of ensuring United are prepared for their return to the top-flight, including the on-going uncertainty about the team’s ownership.

Speaking after last night’s defeat by Huddersfield Town, which saw Neil Warnock’s side confirm its second tier status at the expense of Reading, Heckingbottom acknowledged he has provided Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and chief executive Steve Bettis with a draft sketch of the areas he wants to strengthen and which of the 11 contracts about to expire he would like to renew.

Although Prince Abdullah has indicated he would like to sell his stake in United within a month, after Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi’s period of exclusivity lapsed - Heckingbottom said: “I’ve not spoken to the players (about contracts). I’ve spoken with Steve and he’s sent everything to the board. That’s where we're at. I’ve had one or two conversations about my thoughts. It’s not my club, I keep saying that all the time.”

Captain Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Jack Robinson are among those set to become free agents, although United stress that many of those who have entered the final month of their agreements are subject to extension clauses. Loanees Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark are also poised to return to their parent clubs following Monday’s visit to Birmingham City.

“The players don’t know who will be staying,” Heckingbottom added. “I will tell them when I find out. We’ve had conversations with Prince Abdullah about what it will look like next season. He wants to get a resolution on the takeover in four weeks but we need to start before that. In the meantime, even if something happens which changes the finance, we need to be moving on with the ownership as it is now.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches on at Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage