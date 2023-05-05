News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
11 hours ago RMT members back further rail strike action
11 hours ago Ed Sheeran wins Thinking Out Loud copyright court case
14 hours ago King Charles & Camilla lookalikes on GMB ‘worst I’ve ever seen’
16 hours ago Mum of murdered man speaks of grief as his killers are jailed for 40 years
16 hours ago Coronation Street and Hot Fuzz actress dies aged 93

Sheffield United manager sends a message to the board about Premier League planning

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has told the club’s board of directors there is no time to waste as he attempts to build a squad capable of competing at Premier League level next season, after revealing he is not yet in a position to tell many of his players whether they will be staying at Bramall Lane.

James Shield
By James Shield
Published 5th May 2023, 05:00 BST

Despite winning promotion from the Championship last week, a number of off-the-pitch issues have prevented Heckingbottom from beginning the process of ensuring United are prepared for their return to the top-flight, including the on-going uncertainty about the team’s ownership.

MORE: Warnock completes great escape

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking after last night’s defeat by Huddersfield Town, which saw Neil Warnock’s side confirm its second tier status at the expense of Reading, Heckingbottom acknowledged he has provided Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and chief executive Steve Bettis with a draft sketch of the areas he wants to strengthen and which of the 11 contracts about to expire he would like to renew.

Most Popular

Although Prince Abdullah has indicated he would like to sell his stake in United within a month, after Nigerian entrepreneur Dozy Mmobuosi’s period of exclusivity lapsed - Heckingbottom said: “I’ve not spoken to the players (about contracts). I’ve spoken with Steve and he’s sent everything to the board. That’s where we're at. I’ve had one or two conversations about my thoughts. It’s not my club, I keep saying that all the time.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MORE: Pledge about Ndiaye

Captain Billy Sharp, Oli McBurnie, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham, Oliver Norwood and Jack Robinson are among those set to become free agents, although United stress that many of those who have entered the final month of their agreements are subject to extension clauses. Loanees Tommy Doyle, James McAtee and Ciaran Clark are also poised to return to their parent clubs following Monday’s visit to Birmingham City.

“The players don’t know who will be staying,” Heckingbottom added. “I will tell them when I find out. We’ve had conversations with Prince Abdullah about what it will look like next season. He wants to get a resolution on the takeover in four weeks but we need to start before that. In the meantime, even if something happens which changes the finance, we need to be moving on with the ownership as it is now.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches on at Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / SportimageSheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches on at Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom watches on at Huddersfield Town: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

MORE: The deal United must agree to to get Doyle

Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is now in charge of Huddersfield Town: George Wood/Getty ImagesFormer Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is now in charge of Huddersfield Town: George Wood/Getty Images
Former Sheffield United manager Neil Warnock is now in charge of Huddersfield Town: George Wood/Getty Images
Related topics:Paul HeckingbottomPremier LeaguePrinceHuddersfield TownBramall Lane