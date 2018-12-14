The Christmas fixture list: how things could change for Sheffield United and the clubs around them

The festive season can make or break a team’s season, especially if they are pushing for promotion.

With the madness of Christmas fixtures on the horizon in the Championship, it’s worth looking at who each of the teams at the top end of the table are playing and how results could affect Sheffield United.

Sheffield United – 3rd, 37 points

Starting with the Blades, Chris Wilder’s men have five league matches in the next three weeks – the first tonight against West Bromwich Albion.

United currently sit in third place in the table with just one point separating them from the Baggies in fifth, meaning they could drop below Darren Moore’s side with a loss or close the gap on Norwich and Leeds above them with a win.

The Blades’ remaining matches for December are against struggling Ipswich, fellow play-off rivals Derby County and Blackburn Rovers.

A first test of 2019 for Wilder and co. will come on New Year’s Day against Wigan Athletic.

Just two of the five fixtures are on the road, with consecutive home matches against Derby and Blackburn in the middle of the run of games likely to be a boost.

Fixtures: Dec 14 West Brom (h); Dec 22 Ipswich Town (a); Dec 26 Derby County (h); Dec 29 Blackburn (h); Jan 1 Wigan (a).

Norwich City – 1st, 43 points

Top of the table Norwich will be tested with two matches against top six rivals Derby and Nottingham Forest during the festive period.

They will also face Brentford, Blackburn and Bristol City as they look to maintain a grip on the top spot.

Fixtures: Dec 15 Bristol City (a); Dec 22 Blackburn Rovers (a); Dec 26 Nottingham Forest (h); Dec 29 Derby County (h); Jan 1 Brentford (a).

Leeds United – 2nd, 42 points

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are hot on the tails of Norwich with just one point between the side occupying the automatic promotion spots.

Just two of the Whites’ Christmas matches will be played at Elland Road, against Blackburn Rovers and Hull City.

Leeds’ other opponents will be Bolton, in form Aston Villa and play-off chasing Nottingham Forest.

Fixtures: Dec 15 Bolton Wanderers (a); Dec 23 Aston Villa (a); Dec 26 Blackburn Rovers (h); Dec 29 Hull City (h); Jan 1 Nottingham Forest (a).

Derby County – 4th, 37 points

Frank Lampard’s side have got a tough quintet of Christmas matches, with four games against teams in the top seven.

First up this weekend is the East Midlands derby against Nottingham Forest, before matches against Sheffield United, Norwich and Middlesbrough – which could really shake up the table if the Rams are able to put together a decent run.

The Pride Park side will also play against Bristol City, with three of their five games coming at home.

Fixtures: Dec 17 Nottingham Forest (h); Dec 22 Bristol City (h); Dec 26 Sheffield United (a); Dec 29 Norwich City (a); Jan 1 Middlesbrough (h).

West Bromwich Albion – 5th, 36 points

The Baggies will play three of their five matches during the festive period against teams from south Yorkshire as they take on both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United.

Wigan and Blackburn will also await Darren Moore’s team in a tough schedule with three games on the road.

Fixtures: Dec 14 Sheffield United (a); Dec 22 Rotherham United (a); Dec 26 Wigan (h); Dec 29 Sheffield Wednesday (h); Jan 1 Blackburn Rovers (a).

Middlesbrough – 6th, 36 points

As if five league matches wasn’t enough, Boro also have an additional match in the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Burton Albion to think about.

They will take on QPR, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Ipswich and Derby County over the festive period as they look to climb back towards the top two after sliding down to the last play-off spot in recent weeks.

Fixtures: Dec 15 QPR (a); Dec 18 Burton (h) Carabao Cup quarter-final; Dec 22 Reading (a); Dec 26 Sheffield Wednesday (h); Dec 29 Ipswich (h), Jan 1 Derby County (a).