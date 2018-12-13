Sheffield United: ‘Embrace the pressure of Premier League promotion push’ Wilder tells Blades ahead of West Brom test

Manager Chris Wilder has urged his Sheffield United side to embrace the pressure of challenging for promotion to the Premier League ahead of their clash against much-fancied West Bromwich Albion tomorrow night.

Victory over Darren Moore's expensively-assembled Baggies side would strengthen United’s grip on third place in the Championship table, and also put pressure on top two Norwich and Leeds ahead of the Saturday 3pm games.

Wilder believes United are better equipped to cope with the demands of a promotion push after the promise of last season eventually resulted in a tenth-place finish, and said: “I don't know what's going to happen in the future and we can only deal with the here and now. We are third in the division, ahead of some really good clubs.

“We’re in and amongst it, and we’re talking about it. Why shouldn’t we? We’ve told the players not to be frightened of it or take a step back from it? Do we want to be contenders or pretenders?

“The players had a bit of a chuckle when I asked them that, but it's the right way to go about it.

“People think we shouldn’t be here and maybe we shouldn’t but we are, so let's give it a right go. We’ve had some bumps in the road and possibly not picked up as many points as we’d have liked to recently, but we've got to match up really good, consistent performances with the right result.

“If we can do that, then we're obviously going to be there or thereabouts when it matters.”