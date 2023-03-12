Sheffield United’s lead ahead of third placed Middlesbrough in the race for promotion was again cut to four points after the Blades suffered defeat to Luton Town at Bramall Lane.

The was a poor display by the home side, one of their worst at the Lane this season, as they fell to a 1-0 loss thanks to Carlton Morris’ goal early in the second half.

This came after a battling performance in winning away at Reading in midweek, where digging in and grinding out a result - so important at this stage of the season - was the basis of their victory. But where did it all go wrong, this time around?

The Star’s James Shield in his post-match analysis said: “One thing that Sheffield United certainly didn’t display against Luton Town was that intent, that intent that they have shown for such long periods this season. That desire, that willingness to take risks on the ball. There were periods in the game and they enjoyed an awful lot of possession but they just struggled to get enough numbers forward.”