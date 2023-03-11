News you can trust since 1887
Tommy Doyle of Sheffield United reacts following the Sky Bet Championship between Sheffield United and Luton Town at Bramall Lane on March 11, 2023 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)
Sheffield United player ratings gallery - No one gets any credit after poor display against Luton Town

Sheffield United produced a sorry performance in losing to Luton Town at Bramall Lane as their advantage over third placed Middlesbrough was cut again.

Chris Holt
By Chris Holt
1 hour ago

Only four points now separate the Blades and Boro after this 1-0 defeat to the Hatters, thanks to Carlton Morris’ goal early in the second half.

Overall, it was a poor display by Paul Heckingbottom’s side who looked as though they had given the visitors too much respect as the home side and struggled to really get going from the first minute.

Here’s how we rated the Sheffield United players after a miserable day at Bramall Lane

Had very little to do bar pick up the odd mis-placed pass or grab an easy cross. Let down by his defence for the goal

1. Wes Foderingham - 6

Photo: Lexy IIsley

Came closest to scoring in a dire first half with a decent header but that was easily saved by Ethan Horwath. Allowed Carlton Morris to get in front of him for the Luton opener early in the second half

2. Anel Ahmedhodzic - 5

Photo: Andrew Yates

Never looked entirely comfortable up against Luton's frontline. Came closest to scoing an equalier late in the game but saw his shot blocked in amongst a scramble from a corner

3. John Egan - 5

Photo: Andrew Yates

Did his job at the back for the most part but offered little pushing forward, not helped by a lacklustre display by Max Lowe alongside him

4. Jack Robinson - 5

Photo: Michael Regan

