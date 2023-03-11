Sheffield United player ratings gallery - No one gets any credit after poor display against Luton Town
Sheffield United produced a sorry performance in losing to Luton Town at Bramall Lane as their advantage over third placed Middlesbrough was cut again.
Only four points now separate the Blades and Boro after this 1-0 defeat to the Hatters, thanks to Carlton Morris’ goal early in the second half.
Overall, it was a poor display by Paul Heckingbottom’s side who looked as though they had given the visitors too much respect as the home side and struggled to really get going from the first minute.
Here’s how we rated the Sheffield United players after a miserable day at Bramall Lane