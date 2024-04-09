Hundreds of people have been fortunate enough to pull on the sacred Sheffield United shirt over recent years - some good and some, well, not so good. Every Blades fan will have their favourites, for whatever reason, and also their boo-boys who they just don’t take to - whether for their performances or some other reason.
So, to put it to the test, we asked Blades fans to nominate the best and worst player they had seen play for their club and collated some of the most popular responses. Is your favourite (or least favourite) featured, or who should have made the cut? Let us know via our Twitter or Facebook pages...
1. Iliman Ndiaye
An obvious starting point as one of the most skilful players to have donned the red and white shirt in a long, long time. Suggested by the majority of fans who responded, what a shame it was that we never saw Ndiaye in a Blades shirt in the Premier League Photo: Cameron Smith
2. Jack O'Connell
The centre-half was the choice of @scuba178, who added: "He was a CB who could do everything and then get down the wing like a wing-back and not only help with build-up play but get a decent cross in as well!" It's hard to argue Photo: Simon Bellis
3. John Cofie
The former Manchester United man was @scuba178's choice for the worst player he's seen in a Blades shirt, after his two goals in 18 games on loan back in 2012/13 Photo: Steve Taylor
4. Billy Sharp
The choice of @Sufc_william_07 as best ever, with his selection accompanied by a GIF of Sharp's memorable goal at Bournemouth on the first day back in the Premier League in 12 years. Iconic Photo: Julian Finney
