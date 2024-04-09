Hundreds of people have been fortunate enough to pull on the sacred Sheffield United shirt over recent years - some good and some, well, not so good. Every Blades fan will have their favourites, for whatever reason, and also their boo-boys who they just don’t take to - whether for their performances or some other reason.

So, to put it to the test, we asked Blades fans to nominate the best and worst player they had seen play for their club and collated some of the most popular responses. Is your favourite (or least favourite) featured, or who should have made the cut? Let us know via our Twitter or Facebook pages...