Some Sheffield United players in the past decade have gone on to earn legendary status at Bramall Lane… others had spells a lot less memorable.

Sheffield United fans have enjoyed the best and probably the worst of times in the past 10 years and so, among the latter, it’s unsurprising that there have been some players whose name being mentioned doesn’t exactly rekindle the best of memories.

Even in the good days – we are still in those, by the way, regardless of recent results – there have been men who have pulled on the red and white shirt with very little distinction.

We have decided to take a look back at some of the most disappointing signings of the past decade – some of them were downright poor, while others were genuinely disappointing because we were all expecting so much more.

Take a look through our gallery of disapointment and let us know if there’s anyone we might have missed that you would have added.

1 . Reda Khadra There was a bit of a buzz about Reda Khadra because he had been brilliant against United for Blackburn the year before but this is a disappointing signing through no fault of his own. Khadra simply just didn't fit into United's system and after playing a bit-part, his loan agreement was scrapped and he went off to Birmingham instead. Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales

2 . Robin Olsen Sweden's first choice international goalkeeper, Robin Olsen's arrival on loan from Roma was considered quite a coup... until it turned out he wasn't as good as we thought he was going to be (which we learned on his debut). Got injured while with Sweden and after a handful of games for United he was off to Aston Villa, somehow managing to step up a division Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

3 . Charlie Goode Hands up if you remember the one thing that Charlie Goode did... yep, he was sent off. That was in his first start, coming against Blackburn when he flew into a challenge on Reda Khadra in front of the dugouts. Wasn't seen again in a Blades shirt after picking up an injury that has dogged his career ever since. Photo: Simon Bellis Photo Sales

4 . Oliver Burke Clubs have spent an absolute fortune trying to become the team that really gets the best of out of Oli Burke and few have mastered it. United certainly didn't. If he could add finishing to that frightening pace, he'd be playing for Real Madrid. As it turns out, he's on loan at Birmingham. Photo: Andrew Yates Photo Sales