Swansea City v Sheffield United injury and team news as 8 out and 3 doubts

Brereton Diaz has joined on a loan deal until the end of the season from Premier League strugglers Southampton. The Chile international was spotted at Bramall Lane at the weekend and now the transfer has gone through. Clubs in the EFL have a deadline of 12.00 pm before the day of their game to register any new signings, and it’s confirmed that the 25-year-old was registered in time.

The Blades come in to the game on the back of a 2-0 win against Norwich City at the weekend with Harrison Burrows twice on target inside the first hour of the game. United were top of the league for a little under 24 hours, but Leeds United's thumping 3-0 win against Sheffield Wednesday saw them claim top spot.

The Swans will be looking for a response after suffering a 3-0 defeat to bitter rivals Cardiff City in the South Wales Derby. Prior to the match both Ben Cabango and Harry Darling were said to be doubtful but the two ended up playing the entirety of the match, so they should feature again.

Last week, Chris Wilder revealed that Kieffer Moore had been playing through the pain barrier. He's got a groin problem that he will have surgery this week following the arrival of Brereton Diaz.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Vinicius Souza were both described as touch and go by the manager prior to the game against Norwich. They didn't feature in the squad on Saturday, but will come back in to contention this week.

Swansea meanwhile look set to let one of their players leave with Azeem Abdulai closing in on a move to Leyton Orient. He's agreed to join the League One club, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal, and that should be confirmed inside the next 24 hours, just before the Welsh side host United.

With all that in mind, the Star has rounded up the latest injury news from both sides below.

1 . Oliver Arblaster - out Out for the season after suffering a serious injury in the Steel City Derby. | Getty Images Photo: Ed Sykes/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jamie Shackleton - out The 25-year-old has been sidelined since the win over Plymouth Argyle on December 14. | Sportimage Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Shackleton - out (continued) Chris Wilder: "Jamie Shackleton took a whack to the bottom of his foot. "The healing process on that hasn't been great. He's short term to medium term out." | Sportimage Photo: Simon Bellis / Sportimage Photo Sales