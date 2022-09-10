Swansea City statement hints when Sheffield United will return to action after derby postponed following Queen’s passing
Swansea City, Sheffield United’s midweek opponents, have given the clearest indication yet that Tuesday night’s clash in south Wales will go ahead, after mass postponements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II earlier this week.
United’s home derby against neighbours Rotherham United, scheduled to take place this afternoon, was postponed, along with every other professional game until Monday across all four divisions.
Despite other sports, including cricket, going ahead, the Premier League and EFL took the decision to postpone games this weekend after the decision was effectively left up to them by the government.
With the country now in a period of mourning following the Queen’s passing, some fans had wondered whether Tuesday night’s clash at the Swansea.com stadium would also suffer the same fate as the derby.
But a club statement issued by the Swans appeared to suggest not, reading: “EFL fixtures are set to recommence on Tuesday, September 13.”
The EFL said in their statement that details of how clubs and fans will celebrate the Queen’s long reign and life will be “confirmed at an appropriate point”.
"Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures on September 9 and 10 will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II,” the statement read.
"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.
"Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point. Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."