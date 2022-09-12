News you can trust since 1887
Swansea City boss's verdict on "excellent" Sheffield United as he makes Oli McBurnie claim ahead of return

Russell Martin, the Swansea City boss, has become the latest manager to sing the praises of Sheffield United ahead of playing them this season, ahead of Tuesday night’s clash in South Wales.

By Danny Hall
Monday, 12th September 2022, 2:53 pm
The Blades travelled to Swansea this afternoon top of the table and hoping to pick up where they left off away at Hull last time out, after their weekend derby clash at home to Rotherham United was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Former Swansea striker and self-confessed Swans fan Oli McBurnie returns to his old hunting ground as a man in form, with three goals in his last three games, while the likes of Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye have also impressed for United so far this season.

United leave open prospect of free agent signing as O'Connell omitted from squad

"They’re full of excellent players with loads of Premier League experience," Martin said of United.

“Physicality, athleticism … they’re really good. It’ll be a tough game for us.

"It’s up to us to approach it with the right mentality. In this league you’ve got a chance against anyone. The real thing for us, you get a win, you’re really not far away. It’s still early days."

Sheffield clubs slammed by own league after 'friendly' following Queen's death

Russell Martin, manager of Swansea City is preparing his side to face Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Scottish international McBurnie earned his £20m move to United on the back of 24 goals in his last season at Swansea, and has since returned to support his old club from the stands since moving to South Yorkshire.

"If he’s a Swansea boy like he says, he won’t score!" Martin joked. "They’re littered with players who are really good at this level.”

