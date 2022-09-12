Swansea City boss's verdict on "excellent" Sheffield United as he makes Oli McBurnie claim ahead of return

The Blades travelled to Swansea this afternoon top of the table and hoping to pick up where they left off away at Hull last time out, after their weekend derby clash at home to Rotherham United was postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Former Swansea striker and self-confessed Swans fan Oli McBurnie returns to his old hunting ground as a man in form, with three goals in his last three games, while the likes of Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye have also impressed for United so far this season.

"They’re full of excellent players with loads of Premier League experience," Martin said of United.

“Physicality, athleticism … they’re really good. It’ll be a tough game for us.

"It’s up to us to approach it with the right mentality. In this league you’ve got a chance against anyone. The real thing for us, you get a win, you’re really not far away. It’s still early days."

Russell Martin, manager of Swansea City is preparing his side to face Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Scottish international McBurnie earned his £20m move to United on the back of 24 goals in his last season at Swansea, and has since returned to support his old club from the stands since moving to South Yorkshire.