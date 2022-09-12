Sheffield United leave open prospect of free agent signing as Jack O'Connell omitted from official squad list

The defender, battling for fitness following two knee operations, was left off the 24-man squad list submitted to the league earlier this month, leaving one space for a possible free agent if the chance arises.

Championship clubs are limited to naming 25 ‘senior’ players at any one time, defined as a player aged 21 or over on January 1, 2022. But loan players of any age have to be included – as is the case with United’s 19-year-old Manchester City loanee James McAtee.

A separate list submitted to the EFL is made up of under-21 contracted players, including the likes of Daniel Jebbison, Will Osula and Oli Arblaster.

Ismaila Coulibaly, who returned to United in the summer after his loan spell at Beerschot in Belgium, has been included in the senior squad list despite currently being sidelined with injury.

Although United are happy with their squad at full strength, there are a number of weak points created by various other injury issues and the free agent market may come into play between now and January.

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell in the gym as he continues his bid for fitness (Sheffield United)

Last season, United considered offering a deal to right-back Andre Wisdom before opting against it after inviting the former Liverpool man to train with them.

Omitting O’Connell makes sense if, as seems to be the case, he is unlikely to be available before January, when the squads must be re-submitted following the closure of the transfer window.

Blades squad in full (Seniors)

1 Ahmedhodzic, Anel

2 Baldock, George Henry Ivor

3 Basham, Christopher Paul

4 Berge, Sander Gard Bolin

5 Bogle, Jayden Ian

6 Brewster, Rhian Joel

7 Clark, Ciaran

8 Coulibaly, Ismaila Cheick

9 Davies, Adam Rhys

10 Doyle, Thomas Glyn

11 Egan, John

12 Fleck, John Alexander

13 Foderingham, Wesley Andrew

14 Khadra, Reda

15 Lowe, Max Josef

16 McAtee, James John

17 McBurnie, Oliver

18 Ndiaye, Iliman Cheikh Baroy

19 Norrington-Davies, Rhys Llewelyn

20 Norwood, Oliver James

21 Osborn, Benjamin Jarrod

22 Robinson, Jack

23 Sharp, Billy Louis

24 Stevens, Enda

Under 21 Contract players

1 Amissah, Jordan

2 Angell, Thomas

3 Arblaster, Oliver Luke

4 Ayari, Hassan Ben Kamel

5 Barratt, Connor James

6 Boyes, Harry

7 Brooks, Andre Chance

8 Brunt, Zak Rian

9 Buyabu, Jili

10 De Macedo Geremias, Fernando

11 Dewhurst, Marcus Robert

12 Freckleton, Miguel Oliver

13 Gaxha, Leonardo

14 Gomis, Nicksoen

15 Gordon, Kyron Silveria

16 Hackford, Antwoine

17 Hiddleston, Callum

18 Jebbison, Daniel David

19 Maguire, Francis William

20 Marsh, Louie Joseph

21 Neal, Harrison

22 Osula, William Idamudia Daugard

23 Peck, Sydie Frederick

24 Pitan, Levis Omodele

25 Potter, Finley John

26 Seriki, Oluwafemi Ibrahim

27 Smith, Joshua

28 Starbuck, Joseph Richard

29 Wharton, Dylan

30 Williams, Luther