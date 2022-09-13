Swansea City 0 Sheffield United 1: Managers disagree on controversial call as Blades score late winner
Anel Ahmedhodzic shrugged off the illness he suffered last week as Sheffield United return to action at Swansea City this evening.
The Blades made one change, with Chris Basham coming in for Max Lowe, as they look to consolidate their place at the top of the Championship table.
It’s done now. We had so many opportunities before that and we didn’t take them. We should have 5 from 3 games and be in a really good place but the one goal will change how everyone feels about it. And mean we have to show real courage on Saturday.
Russell Martin on the ‘foul’
I trust Kyle, he’s clipped his heels. He’s run across him and there’s contact. It shouldn’t gfet to that point, they clear the ball and have one guy around three or four of ours. it’s the easiest decision the referee’s got to make all night, really not difficult. But he’s not given it. We should still deal with the aftermath, but we don’t. It’s pointless to speak to the ref. I have the luxury of knowing Kyle and trusting him. It doesn’t achieve anything so it’s pointless.
Russell Martin’s reaction
We should have got at least a point. We started well and so did United and it was a really good game. We looked dangerous on the counter and didn’t make the most of the opportunities we had. They were much braver in the second half, we had to make the most of the big chances we had and we should score tonight. We didn’t and paid the price. We’re 45 seconds away from everyone feeling positive against a team top of the league and free-scoring. We went toe-to-toe with a team at the top of the league and end up getting beat, which is really difficult to sit here and be positive when it ends that way.
PH on Max Lowe
He’s had his scan, it’s as good as it can be but when the good news is he’s out for 12 weeks that’s what we’re up against.
PH on switching Basham and Anel
Just to give us better balance, with and without the ball.
PH on ‘holding out for the point'
We wouldn’t because it goes against what I say all the time, if I make negative subs and I say we’re trying to win every game. That’ll always be our mentality to try and win the games.
We didn’t have forwards last season and we have them all now, we’re suffering in other areas now. The standards and mentality and work ethic are still right up there.
PH on Khadra and Brewster
It’s the one position we’ve got players. The options on the bench is key. Oli and Iliman deserve to be playing but we’re delighted to have so many options. I want those options. We have 24 top players and I can pick two in each position when everyone is fit. No-one’s given more debuts to academy players than us but the boys that are missing are real good players.
It’s why we love it isn’t it? It’s better when it goes for you but it’s why you love it. You’ve got to make the most of it because it’ll go the other way sometimes. So you’ve got to enjoy it.
There were lots of good things. We kept the ball well first half and Swansea defended against us well.
FULL TIME
and it’s a staggering win for the Blades right at the death, Khadra the hero but a huge tackle from Basham in the seconds before it - that feels like a huge moment and it’s being savoured in the away end
GOAAAAALLLL BLADES!!!
AND United win it right at the death, sparking jubilant scenes in the away end and on the bench as Khadra pokes home what is surely the winner after being played in by Brewster - my word, what a finish to this game