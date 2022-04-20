A general view of the Sky Bet Championship trophy that Fulham will surely lift come the end of the season (George Wood/Getty Images)

Supercomputer reveals impact Easter results had on Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest, Millwall and Middlesbrough promotion chances

The Championship promotion race is entering its final straight and to quote the great Sir Alex Ferguson, we’re fast approaching ‘squeaky bum time’.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 20th April 2022, 11:46 am

After taking only one point from their two games over the Easter weekend, Sheffield United have lost major ground on the sides above them but are hanging on to sixth spot, just a point and a place above Millwall in seventh.

Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough also have hopes of overhauling the Blades, while QPR are also three points behind Paul Heckingbottom’s men – with United still to visit Loftus Road before the end of the regular season.

The valuable quality confident Gibbs-White believes will see Blades into top six

Following the last round of Championship games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight crunched the numbers to predict every club's finishing position, final points tally and chances of being promoted and relegated.

Here's how, in reverse order, they believe the Championship table will finish come the end of the season … will it play out that way?

1. 24th Barnsley (R)

Final points: 34. Chances of relegation: >99 per cent.

2. 23rd Derby County (R)

Final points: 35. Already confirmed relegated

3. 22nd Peterborough United (R)

Final points: 36. Chances of relegation: >99 per cent.

4. 21st Reading

Final points: 44. Chances of relegation: <1 per cent.

