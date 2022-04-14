The play-offs will begin in the second tier on Friday May 13th, kicking off at 7.45pm, with the sixth-placed team facing the side that finished third in the semi-final first leg.

The return leg will be played on the following Monday evening, May 16, again kicking off at 7.45pm.

The teams finishing fourth and fifth will face off on Saturday May 14, at 3pm, with the fourth-placed side hosting the second leg on Tuesday May 17 at 7.45pm.

The final will be played at Wembley on Sunday, May 29, kicking off at 4.30pm.

Full dates and kick-off times:

Semi-final first leg

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom is hoping to lead his side into the play-offs: Richard Sellers / Sportimage

Friday, May 13th - 6th vs 3rd - 7.45pm.

Saturday, May 14th - 5th vs 4th - 3pm

Semi-final second leg

Monday, May 16th - 3rd vs 6th - 7.45pm

Tuesday, May 17th 4th vs 5th - 7.45pm

Championship final