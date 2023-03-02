A look at what is predicted to happen in the Championship this weekend as Sheffield United prepare for their next game

Sheffield United return to league action this weekend with an away trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers. The Blades will make the journey to Lancashire in confident mood after dumping Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup last time out.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are seven points above 3rd place Middlesbrough with a game in-hand and will be looking to extend that gap on Saturday. However, their opponents are in decent form and won away at Leicester City in their last outing.

Here is a look at what FiveThirtyEight predicts what score Sheffield United’s match will be...

1 . Hull City vs West Brom Hull City win: 26% Draw: 28% West Brom win: 46%

2 . Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City Wigan win: 40% Draw: 28% Birmingham win: 31%

3 . Huddersfield vs Coventry Huddersfield win: 30% draw: 30% Coventry win: 40%

4 . Blackburn vs Sheffield United Blackburn win: 25% Draw: 28% Sheffield United win: 48%