News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Supercomputer predicts winner of Sheffield United against Blackburn Rovers and other Championship games

A look at what is predicted to happen in the Championship this weekend as Sheffield United prepare for their next game

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
2 minutes ago

Sheffield United return to league action this weekend with an away trip to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers. The Blades will make the journey to Lancashire in confident mood after dumping Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup last time out.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are seven points above 3rd place Middlesbrough with a game in-hand and will be looking to extend that gap on Saturday. However, their opponents are in decent form and won away at Leicester City in their last outing.

Here is a look at what FiveThirtyEight predicts what score Sheffield United’s match will be...

1. Hull City vs West Brom

Hull City win: 26% Draw: 28% West Brom win: 46%

Photo Sales

2. Wigan Athletic vs Birmingham City

Wigan win: 40% Draw: 28% Birmingham win: 31%

Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley

Photo Sales

3. Huddersfield vs Coventry

Huddersfield win: 30% draw: 30% Coventry win: 40%

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Photo Sales

4. Blackburn vs Sheffield United

Blackburn win: 25% Draw: 28% Sheffield United win: 48%

Photo: Mike Egerton

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3