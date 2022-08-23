Where are Sheffield United predicted to finish?

Sheffield United find themselves top of the Championship table after the first five games.

The Blades lost on the opening day away at Watford but have seen gone four matches unbeaten.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side have scored nine goals so far this term and have conceded only four.

They are proving tough to beat, especially at Bramall Lane, and the early signs are promising from the Yorkshire club as they hunt down a return to the Premier League.

Sheffield United comfortably beat Blackburn Rovers 3-0 last time out thanks to goals from Oliver Norwood and Illiman Ndiaye and are back in action away at Luton Town on Friday.

They have delved into the transfer market to sign Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo, Ciaran Clark from Newcastle United, Reda Khadra from Blackburn Rovers and James McAtee and Tommy Doyle from Manchester City.

Where are they predicted to finish after their latest win? Here we take a look, courtesy of data from FiveThirtyEight...

1. 24. Birmingham 51 points Photo Sales

2. 23. Rotherham 51 points Photo: PA Photo Sales

3. 22. Wigan 54 points Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. 21. Swansea 56 points Photo: Nathan Stirk Photo Sales