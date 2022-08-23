News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United: The old guard being backed to deliver by the boss

Paul Heckingbottom has warned it would be a mistake to lose sight of the fact Sheffield United already had an array of attacking talent at their disposal before the arrival of several exciting young performers earlier this summer.

By James Shield
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 11:05 am

Although United have only paid one transfer fee since being beaten in the play-offs last term - on Bosnia and Herzegovina defender Anel Ahmedhodzic - Brighton and Hove Albion’s Reda Khadra and Manchester City duo James McAtee and Tommy Doyle are among those to join on loan.

However, even though both have suffered from injury and illness in recent months, United spent a combined total of £43.5m purchasing Oli McBurnie and Rhian Brewster before Heckingbottom’s appointment midway through the previous campaign.

With teenager Daniel Jebbison also hoping to feature when leaders United return to Championship action at Luton Town on Friday, Heckingbottom said: “We have the new lads, but the club invested heavily in Oli Mac and Rhian and we want them fighting too. Everyone will get opportunities, more and more, as things unfold.”

With all of the latest acquisition possessing subtly different skill sets, Heckingbottom must balance his ability to rotate depending upon the tactics United plan to employ for a particular game with the need for those in more advanced positions to develop partnerships.

“How we play, there are big demands on the forwards,” he said. “So that’s why the forwards do tend to be the ones that get changed. That’s sensible and normal, because of the reasons I’ve mentioned.”

