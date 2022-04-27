The R’s can mathematically still make the top six if they win their final two matches with a big goal swing in their favour and several other results go their way.

While the chances are slim, Blades boss Heckingbottom warned Mark Warbuton’s side has nothing to lose.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United's Sander Berge takes on Sam Field of QPR during reverse fixture at Bramall Lane.

“It’s the last throw of the dice so you just give everything, you just go for it,” he said.

"We have to prepare for them being at their best and throwing everything. Even if the game goes the way we hope it does and we go in front that probably makes it even more predictable.

"There’s going to be more risks taken, more bodies thrown on the pitch to go for the game, the result, the goals.

Heckingbottom, whose side’s play-off fate remains in their own hands, added: "It’s going to be a strange game, at this time of the season you always get them. It may look more like a cup tie at times.”

The two sides met at Bramall Lane in the reverse fixture just three weeks ago after the original game in December was postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak at QPR.

Oliver Norwood’s first-half strike proved the difference in that match.

Heckingbottom said: “We have got to prepare like this is the most important game of the season.