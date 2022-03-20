Sunderland end Sheffield United’s seven-game unbeaten run in Women’s Championship

The Blades took the lead through captain Sophie Bradley-Auckland’s first goal for the club, but Emily Scarr’s double as well as goals from Maria Farrugia and Emma Kelly halted their three-game winning streak in the Women’s Championship.

Sunderland almost went ahead in just the third minute at the Technique Stadium when Faruggia’s effort across goal came back off the far post.

Sophie Bradley-Auckland scores her first goal for the Blades during the The FA Women's Championship match against Sunderland at the Technique Stadium, Chesterfield.

But it was Sheffield United who broke the deadlock after 22 minutes when Lucy Watson’s whipped-in corner was met by Bradley-Auckland, who headed home.

The lead lasted just two minutes, however, as the Lady Black Cats hit straight back when Holly Manders played the ball through for Scarr, whose shot looped into the far corner.

The visitors then turned the game on its head six minutes before half-time as Farrugia stole possession before her pass put Scarr in behind and she kept her composure to score her second.

It got even worse for the home side nine minutes into the second half when Farrugia beat Blades goalkeeper Nina Wilson to Neve Herron’s long ball and lobbed the ball over her and into the net.

The hosts almost had one back when Georgia Walters’ shot was deflected onto the bar before Claudia Moan made a fine save from Watson’s header.

Sunderland put the icing on the cake four minutes from time when Kelly pounced on the rebound after Wilson had parried Grace Ede’s effort.

The result leaves United seventh in the second tier.