Bayern Munich superstar Sadio Mane was named in boss Aliou Cisse’s squad for the World Cup despite injuring his right fibula in a club game recently. Cisse said that Mane does not require an operation but is unlikely to be fit for his country’s opening game in the tournament, next Monday against the Netherlands.

“We will have to rely on playing the first games without Sadio and win without Sadio,” Senegal football federation board member Abdoulaye Sow said. “Because we have 25 players apart from Sadio. No one would have wanted it, but that’s what’s happened to us.”

Ndiaye is hoping to win his third cap for his country in their opener, with games against hosts Qatar (November 25) and Ecuador (November 29) to follow after that.

Senegal would undoubtedly be weakened without Mane’s presence but still possess some enviable attacking talent in the form of Ndiaye and Co. as they look to build on their African Cup of Nations success earlier this year.

If Cisse’s side reach the quarter-finals, Ndiaye will miss the Blades’ first game back when the Championship season resumes – at home to Huddersfield Town on October 10. “Thank you to the Blades fan for this incredible support,” Ndiaye said before flying to Qatar. “Also want to thank my teammates, coaching staff and everyone that has helped me to go and live a childhood dream.”

