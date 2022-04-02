With both centre-forwards forced to miss the contest, United slipped to a 1-0 defeat at the bet365 Stadium when John Egan turned the ball into his own net during the closing stages.

Having scored 15 goals this term, Sharp in particular proved a huge miss after failing to recover from the hamstring complaint he suffered against Barnsley before the international break. McBurnie, who would have replaced the 36-year-old, was also forced to miss the game due to a thigh problem sustained during a training session on Tuesday.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Jebbison was tasked with spearheading United’s attack in their absence and, although the teenager remains a huge talent, his lack of experience was evident.

Speaking as his attention turned towards Tuesday’s home game against Queens Park Rangers, Heckingbottom said: “Billy was pushing and did a session to see where he’s at. But he was aware of his hamstring. Oli Mac hit a shot in training and felt his thigh. He’s not trained since. We can’t afford to take the risk, it would have been too big a risk, with them not being 100 percent.”

With Lys Mousset and Oli Burke departing on loan during the January transfer window, Heckingbottom was forced to introduce another youngster - Will Osula - when Jebbison tired during the closing stages.

Unable to force an equaliser, United slipped to eighth in the table - a point behind sixth-placed Middlesbrough - with seven matches remaining.

Stoke City's Ben Wilmot and Sheffield United's Daniel Jebbison: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

“I'm confident we can get one (Sharp or McBurnie) back for Tuesday,” Heckingbottom said. “It’s harsh to judge but it is a big step up for the young lads. But it does make it more difficult for them to come in and affect the team. They would have done better, surely, if we’d have played better.”

“We huffed and puffed and got ourselves into a few positions,” he added. “But we didn’t have enough quality with the final ball. It’s all about the points now, not the performances though.”