Sheffield United 3 Blackburn Rovers 0: Managers' reaction as brilliant Blades batter Blackburn
Sheffield United will built on their midweek victory over Sunderland with another positive performance and result at home to early pacesetters Blackburn Rovers.
Ollie Norwood’s superb free-kick and Iliman Ndiaye’s brace after coming off the bench sealed a 3-0 win for the Blades, sending them top of the early Championship table.
Here’s what both managers had to say, along with a recap of the game…
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:54
Full time
and a clear, comfortable and deserved victory for the Blades as they move top of the formative Championship table. Two for Ndiaye and one for Norwood, both were excellent and Foderingham at the other end barely touched the ball. No medals for being top at this stage of course but things are looking good, especially considering the way last season ended in such heartbreaking fashion - no signs of any hangover here
Almost four
as Lowe picks out Brewster with a good ball, the ex-Liverpool man takes it down and shoots but Kaminski blocks it behind
GOAL BLADES
and that’s frightening from Ndiaye - he wins it back high, beats three players as if he’s playing in the playground and then finishes off the far post. Remarkable run and finish from the young man (who’s now receiving some treatment after staying down)
Here comes Bash
on his return from injury to replace Baldock at right wing-back
GOAL BLADES
AND IT’S A SECOND for the Blades as Berge’s shot hits Ndiaye almost on the line and deflects in - that’s the second United needed for a bit more breathing room after a better second-half showing from Rovers and it’s the sub who gets it
Blades sub
sees Ndiaye replaced Khadra
Another big chance
for McBurnie as Egan knocks down a header into his path, McBurnie surely scores - but Kaminski denies him with a decent save and then blocks the follow-up from Egan!
Big chance for the Blades
as Khadra bears down on goal and has McBurnie in support, he tries to play in the striker but can’t get enough on his pass and the chance goes begging
Chance for the hosts
as skipper Lewis Travis has a go from long range and it whistles just wide
We’re back under way
for the second half, no changes just yet for the Blades