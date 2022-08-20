News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United 3 Blackburn Rovers 0: Managers' reaction as brilliant Blades batter Blackburn

Sheffield United will built on their midweek victory over Sunderland with another positive performance and result at home to early pacesetters Blackburn Rovers.

By Danny Hall
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 5:03 pm

Ollie Norwood’s superb free-kick and Iliman Ndiaye’s brace after coming off the bench sealed a 3-0 win for the Blades, sending them top of the early Championship table.

Here’s what both managers had to say, along with a recap of the game…

Daniel Ayala of Blackburn Rovers gets his arm in the way of a ball by Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Blades v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:54

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:54

Full time

and a clear, comfortable and deserved victory for the Blades as they move top of the formative Championship table. Two for Ndiaye and one for Norwood, both were excellent and Foderingham at the other end barely touched the ball. No medals for being top at this stage of course but things are looking good, especially considering the way last season ended in such heartbreaking fashion - no signs of any hangover here

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:51

Almost four

as Lowe picks out Brewster with a good ball, the ex-Liverpool man takes it down and shoots but Kaminski blocks it behind

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:38

GOAL BLADES

and that’s frightening from Ndiaye - he wins it back high, beats three players as if he’s playing in the playground and then finishes off the far post. Remarkable run and finish from the young man (who’s now receiving some treatment after staying down)

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:34

Here comes Bash

on his return from injury to replace Baldock at right wing-back

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:31

GOAL BLADES

AND IT’S A SECOND for the Blades as Berge’s shot hits Ndiaye almost on the line and deflects in - that’s the second United needed for a bit more breathing room after a better second-half showing from Rovers and it’s the sub who gets it

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:23

Blades sub

sees Ndiaye replaced Khadra

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:20

Another big chance

for McBurnie as Egan knocks down a header into his path, McBurnie surely scores - but Kaminski denies him with a decent save and then blocks the follow-up from Egan!

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:12

Big chance for the Blades

as Khadra bears down on goal and has McBurnie in support, he tries to play in the striker but can’t get enough on his pass and the chance goes begging

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:12

Chance for the hosts

as skipper Lewis Travis has a go from long range and it whistles just wide

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:03

We’re back under way

for the second half, no changes just yet for the Blades

