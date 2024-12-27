Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

January can't come quick enough for Sheffield United as Burnley defeat highlights main issue in promotion bid

Boss Chris Wilder admits that January “can’t come soon enough” for Sheffield United as he searches for the crucial reinforcements to ensure that his side’s efforts in the first part of the season don’t go to waste. The Blades are looking for an instant return to the Premier League after relegation last season and have taken 50 points from their first 23 games.

A two-point deduction, however, means that Boxing Day’s home defeat to Burnley, coupled with Leeds United’s victory over Stoke City later in the evening, knocked them off top spot. There is still plenty to be positive about at Bramall Lane, with just three defeats so far and more wins than any other side in the division, but United’s squad also desperately needs reinforcing if they are to carry on their impressive form going forward.

Eight players are either doubts or definitely ruled out of United’s next game, at home to West Bromwich Albion on Sunday, with real concern over Harry Souttar as the Australian international limped off late in the game against Burnley. Wilder’s bench for that game was made up of five academy players with an average age of 19 and a total of 45 league combined appearances for the club between them - and 35 of those were made by one player in Andre Brooks.

Burnley had some youngsters of their own amongst the substitutes but Scott Parker also kept the likes of £10m striker Jay Rodriguez, with more than 300 senior games, former United target Joe Worrall and ex-Blade John Egan, who spent six seasons at Bramall Lane and received a deserved ovation on his return, in reserve. United’s new owners Steven Rosen and Helmy Eltoukhy were at Bramall Lane for their first game in charge and will have seen with their own eyes what’s needed in January, ahead of a crucial planning meeting with Wilder and his recruitment staff planned for today [Friday].

“It’s not me trying to be clever. I thought we had a really good window in the summer,” Wilder said. “But we never really nailed it, when we could have nailed it. I’m learning about the players and my recommendations to the board will be to make us better in the second part of the season. If it happens, great. If it doesn’t, we’ll work with what we’ve got.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position and there’s still a lot of football to be played. But yes, that’s the biggest thing we need; a touch of help. That teamsheet will say a thousand words as well in terms of where we’re at. We’ve been a little bit unfortunate with some injuries. It’s not something we can blame on load or conditioning – Blaster’s injury, Souttar’s against Burnley and a bit of illness and a couple of other bits and pieces.

“These are things that are part and parcel of a rigorous season and you’ve got to have that experience and endurance, the balance and depth to the squad. The teams who will do well in the second half of the season will show all those qualities. If we can have them, then I’m sure we’ll show those qualities that we need to show. We’re light and stretched on experience but we have to dig deep, and January can’t come quickly enough for us.”