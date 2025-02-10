Spot a Sheffield United fan you know v Portsmouth as 29,104 remember Harvey Willgoose

Fans of both Sheffield United and Portsmouth came together for a touching tribute to late teen Harvey Willgoose during Saturday’s clash at Bramall Lane. The 15-year-old passed away after an alleged stabbing at All Saints School last week, with a ‘no more knives’ march organised in his honour at the weekend.

Friends, family and fans remembered Harvey by marching from the Town Hall to Bramall Lane, where shirts, flowers and a wreath were laid in his honour. A minute’s applause was organised, with ref Oliver Langford classily stopping the game so he and both sets of players could also join in.

Here is our latest photo gallery of Unitedites this season, featuring images of supporters both inside and outside Bramall Lane cheering on their team - and remembering one of their own. Rest in peace, Harvey.

1 . 1 Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman Photo Sales

2 . 2 Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman Photo Sales

3 . 3 Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman Photo Sales