Spot a Sheffield United fan you know in our gallery v Portsmouth as 29,104 pay touching Harvey Willgoose tribute

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 10th Feb 2025, 18:00 BST

Spot a Sheffield United fan you know v Portsmouth as 29,104 remember Harvey Willgoose

Fans of both Sheffield United and Portsmouth came together for a touching tribute to late teen Harvey Willgoose during Saturday’s clash at Bramall Lane. The 15-year-old passed away after an alleged stabbing at All Saints School last week, with a ‘no more knives’ march organised in his honour at the weekend.

Sharp opens up on Forest attack, Blades pain and future ambition

Friends, family and fans remembered Harvey by marching from the Town Hall to Bramall Lane, where shirts, flowers and a wreath were laid in his honour. A minute’s applause was organised, with ref Oliver Langford classily stopping the game so he and both sets of players could also join in.

Here is our latest photo gallery of Unitedites this season, featuring images of supporters both inside and outside Bramall Lane cheering on their team - and remembering one of their own. Rest in peace, Harvey.

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

1. 1

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

2. 2

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

3. 3

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman

Photo Sales
Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth

4. 4

Sheffield United fan gallery v Portsmouth | Eleanor Freeman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthBramall Lane
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice