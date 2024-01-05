Ben Brereton Diaz admitted that playing in the Premier League was something he dreamed about as a young boy after his loan switch to top-flight side Sheffield United was confirmed today. The striker, 24, has signed on loan from La LIga side Villareal for the rest of the season.

The former Blackburn Rovers man has signed ahead of the deadline to be eligible for his United debut in tomorrow's FA Cup tie at Gillingham, providing the international clearance is received in time. Boss Chris Wilder admitted that the striker's "appetite and enthusiasm for the challenge ahead" was key to the signing, with the Blades bottom of the table and facing a big scrap for their Premier League status in the second half of the season.

Brereton Diaz played against United during his time at Blackburn, scoring a penalty for Rovers in an epic FA Cup quarter-final clash at Bramall Lane earlier this year before his move to Spain, and admitted: "As soon as I knew there was interest, I spoke to a few people and we got it done quickly. I wasn’t really playing out there [in La Liga] and was told I could go out on loan, so it is great to be over in England now at such a great club and a club I know well through playing against.