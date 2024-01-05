Chris Wilder is adamant that Sheffield United fans will see Daniel Jebbison in a red and white shirt again after the England U20 international assured him that he sees his future at Bramall Lane. Some senior figures at United had at one point resigned themselves to losing Jebbison in the summer, when his contract expires.

The 20-year-old has not played this season after a mixture of injuries and a private health issue hampered his progress following the Blades' promotion to the top-flight. United's hopes of persuading him to sign another deal at Bramall Lane had looked slim but Wilder now sees light at the end of the tunnel after speaking with Jebbison and also his family in a bid to resolve the impasse.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking ahead of this weekend's FA Cup trip to Gillingham, Wilder was asked if United fans would ever see Jebbison pull on their shirt again. "You will do, 100 per cent," he told The Star. "I've met his parents and we've had an open and honest conversation about Dan's future. He wants it to be here. He's assured me of that.

"We're in negotiations with his agent, hopefully for Dan to sign a new contract. His parents are very protective of Dan and his future, and rightly so. And there's nothing in those meetings I've had with them, and with Dan, to suggest he won't be part of the medium and long-term future here."

Jebbison was just 17 years old when he burst onto the scene during United's last season in the Premier League, becoming the youngest player to score on their full debut in the competition's history when he netted the winner against Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees had a £5m bid for the Canadian-born striker turned down soon after and it will represent a significant boost to United's future plans if they can tie down one of their brightest young talents to a new long-term deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's got a couple of minor issues that we have to look after and take care of, making sure when he comes back it's the right time for Dan," Wilder added on Jebbison's availability timeline. "The same as it is for Rhys Norrington-Davies. I was delighted that he got onto the pitch [against Manchester City last time out] and that Rhian [Brewster] got onto the pitch as well.