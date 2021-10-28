Slavisa Jokanovic warns Sheffield United what to expect from Blackpool this weekend
Slavisa Jokanović is under no illusions about the task Blackpool will pose his Sheffield United side this weekend, describing the visitors as “a really hard opponent”.
Blackpool travel to Bramall Lane above the Blades in the Championship table, after winning promotion to the second tier via the play-offs after four seasons in League One.
The Blades were relegated from the Premier League last season and Jokanović said of Neil Critchley’s side: “It’s a really hard opponent.
“I watched a lot of the games; they have a system and play football with a lot of intensity. They will press us with energy, they are brave and play good football.
“I have tried to share this information with my team to prepare them for the challenge ahead.”
Blackpool’s 2-0 derby win over Preston was their sixth in nine Championship games and they travel to South Yorkshire level on points with fifth place.