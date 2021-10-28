"Game's gone" - Sheffield United fans amazed as former loanee from Chelsea Ethan Ampadu is shown ridiculous red card

Ampadu, who spent last season at Bramall Lane before returning to his parent club Chelsea after the Blades’ relegation, joined the Italian club in the summer and was shown red in their 2-1 defeat to Salernitana.

Footage of the red card later emerged on social media, with Ampadu reacting to pressure from Franck Ribéry with a perfectly-executed tackle with the outside of his left foot just outside his area.

Ribéry reacted thearatically and play continued for a few moments before the referee brought play back and showed the red card to a stunned Ampadu. Even more remarkably, the decision was upheld after a VAR review.

Venezia almost earned a point with 10 men before conceding a 95th-minute winner, and president Duncan Niederauer said after the game: "I never speak after matches, I always leave that burden to the players and the manager, but tonight is different. I felt the duty to do so.

“What happened tonight is the same thing that happened last season at Salernitana, when the match was stolen by the referee's decisions. I deeply respect the work of the referees, but I can't help but wonder what happened in Salerno then and what happened tonight.

“The thing we ask is to review the images as we have seen them. They made us play without a man in a fundamental game for an unjust expulsion. The appeal that I’m making is for Venezia to be treated like any other club in Serie A.

Ethan Ampadu was on loan at Sheffield United from Chelsea last season (Getty)

“There is VAR for cases like these, and this evening it has not been used properly. We play our game correctly, and I would like the rest of the people involved in the games to do their job correctly as well. The most important thing, however, and I want to emphasize this, is that I am proud of our boys and our manager, because once again they gave everything to win.”

The controversial decision certainly had Blades fans talking on social media…

@wit_xx: At what point do the authorities suspend refs and sack VAR? Football as we know it has gone

The young Chelsea defender then moved to Venezia after Sheffield United's relegation (Maurizio Lagana/Getty Images)

Stephen Thompson: If that’s a red card the game has well and truly gone. Don’t think the lad doing a triple salchow and hitting the deck like he had been shot by a sniper helped

Tom Yates: That's a fantastic challenge, not even aggressive…

Anthony Bretten: If that’s a red card, the game may as well become a non contact sport….joke!!

@christo72045308: Glad I don't watch footy anymore, its getting to 5aside rules. Soon it'll be no balls over head height, in case you have to head it.