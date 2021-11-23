Slavisa Jokanovic tells Sheffield United not to ease up after Reading victory

In a game and result that was overshadowed by concern for John Fleck, after the midfielder was taken to hospital after collapsing on the pitch in the second half, Jayden Bogle’s goal proved decisive as the Blades ended a four-game run without victory in Berkshire.

Jokanović later revealed Fleck was conscious when he was taken to hospital and asked medics about the result.

And the Serb added: “We are where we are, we need to add the points.

“We were comfortable in possession today and had a lot of passes but didn’t create a lot of things, especially in the first half.

“We didn’t find enough space for running and we can finish some situations with crosses better.

“Reading made a good defensive job and we tried to be a bit more comfortable and create the chances. They tried to find some benefits with long balls with Andy Carroll, but we didn’t show weaknesses.

Sheffield United players applaud the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match against Reading: John Walton/PA Wire.

“We were fighting strong and put everything on the line not to concede the goal. We didn’t create enough but we finished with a second clean sheet in two games. That’s a positive for us.