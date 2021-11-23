The Blades had won the match thanks to Jayden Bogle’s send half goal but that was insignificant after a worrying period not long after, when Fleck collapsed on the pitch and needed urgent medical attention.

The player’s legs were visably shaking as his team mates surrounded him and medics from both teams ran onto the pitch to Fleck’s aid.

After a period of over 10 minutes, Fleck got to his feet wearing an oxygen mask before eventualy being placed on a stretcher and helped off the pitch.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Fleck of Sheffield United (not pictured) receives medical treatment during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Sheffield United at Madejski Stadium (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It is understood that he was taken away from the stadium in an ambulance.

Blades manager Slavisa Jokanovic confirmed that Fleck had asked about the score of the match from the hospital but declined to comment further until he had more details on the player’s condition and what happened.

United fans were quick to send their best wishes the to the Scot.

@AJK_86 posted: “Great win that Blades but more importantly get well soon Flecky.”

"Win’s not important. Fleck’s health is,” wrote @craig99mac.

@Stevwrig said: “Glad United won, but really worried about Fleck. That was a horrible thing to see and we didn't even really see much. Everything needs to be done to stop this happening to more athletes, and everyone else.”

And @1889Dylan added: “Great win. doesn't feel like it though, just shows that there's things more important than the 3 points.”

@CallumCheswick posted: “Football doesn't matter much this evening, just brilliant to see John Fleck conscious after some harrowing scenes at Reading.”