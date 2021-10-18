Former Sheffield United goalkeeper Mark Howard hailed after debut for League Two strugglers Carlisle United

Mark Howard in his time at Sheffield United: Martyn Harrison

Howard, now 35, made his Carlisle debut and saved a penalty against Tranmere at the weekend, but couldn’t avoid his side suffering a defeat that sent them second bottom of League Two.

Gavin Skelton, United’s caretaker manager, said of Howard: “I’m happy with his debut and he’s an influence on the dressing room.

“It was very harsh on Lukas Jensen. He’s a good ‘keeper who’ll have a good career. We’ll have a look at that for the next few games but he has a presence about him which can help the back four.

“Picking him was just a case of bringing that experienced core to the team – that talking. Before the game he was talking to the lads, shouting, and you could hear that during the game.

“No reflection on Lukas, he’s disappointed, but it’s just bringing that experienced ‘keeper and voice in.

“He’s come into the dressing room and has a confidence and presence about him, which perhaps we need to add to the team.”

