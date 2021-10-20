Slavisa Jokanovic reveals what his Sheffield United side must do to bounce back from Millwall defeat

Despite playing for around half an hour with 10 men, United looked good value for at least a point against the Lions – until Jake Cooper, the visitors’ defender, stepped up to smash home his side’s winner in injury time.

In United’s seven league games at home this season, they have now dropped points in three of them after conceding in the 90th minute or later and it was another step backwards for the Blades after their morale-boosting victory over high-flying Stoke City at the weekend.

And, speaking ahead of his side’s South Yorkshire derby at Barnsley this Sunday, Jokanović insisted: “We need to keep going and trust in ourselves.

“We cannot be depressed; we need to be a dominant team, especially in front of our own stands. We are not marking our territory at the minute and the chances we missed today are not ones you can miss if you want to win the game.

“We cannot expect Cooper will finish from outside the box; we cannot give this kind of situation in the last moment of the game. But we also had big chance and we expect in these situations to score the goals.

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic on the touchline against Millwall: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.