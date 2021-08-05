Arsenal have been determined to pry away Ramsdale in this window, while Berge has also been linked with the Gunners and a host of top European clubs following the Blades’ relegation last season.

But with Saturday’s season opener against Birmingham just a couple of days away, they both remain Blades and look set to be included in Slavisa Jokanović’s first matchday squad, barring a late move from one of their suitors.

And Egan, the Republic of Ireland defender, said: “Every club wants to keep their best players and this club especially is a special club to be at. Everyone here knows that.

“There has been speculation over a couple of lads but their attitude has been professional and enthusiastic, which is good to see. You sometimes see players linked with moves and they might look a bit moody or whatever but the two lads’ attitude has been fantastic.

“Their dedication and attitude in training every day has been great. We’ve had a lot of younger lads trailing with us and for them to see that, they’re a credit to themselves really.

“I’m sure whenever they’re chosen to play, they’ll put in good performances.”

Berge was widely expected to head the list of departures from Bramall Lane this summer, but no club has yet met the £35m release clause in his contract. The Bramall Lane board also value Ramsdale at £40m, which has put off Arsenal so far.