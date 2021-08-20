Slavisa Jokanovic confirms Sheffield United are targeting Manchester United's £37m youngster Amad Diallo on loan

After initially targeting five new signings when he took over at Bramall Lane, Jokanović has so far brought in only one – Liverpool’s Ben Davies – with less than two weeks until the transfer window closes.

Another reported target, Manchester United’s young midfielder James Garner, appears to be set to rejoin Nottingham Forest on loan – but Jokanović admitted today, ahead of his side’s weekend clash with Huddersfield Town, that his Old Trafford teammate Diallo is a target.

“There exists truth in that,” said Jokanović, when asked to comment on speculation linking him with the former Atalanta player.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We must progress. I want some help. We have brought Ben Davies in but I am talking numbers to the Press and names to the board.”