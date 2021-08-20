Slavisa Jokanovic confirms Sheffield United are targeting Manchester United's £37m youngster Amad Diallo on loan
Sheffield United are interested in signing Manchester United’s Amad Diallo on loan, manager Slavisa Jokanović has admitted, after reminding the club’s board that he “wants help” in the transfer market.
After initially targeting five new signings when he took over at Bramall Lane, Jokanović has so far brought in only one – Liverpool’s Ben Davies – with less than two weeks until the transfer window closes.
Another reported target, Manchester United’s young midfielder James Garner, appears to be set to rejoin Nottingham Forest on loan – but Jokanović admitted today, ahead of his side’s weekend clash with Huddersfield Town, that his Old Trafford teammate Diallo is a target.
“There exists truth in that,” said Jokanović, when asked to comment on speculation linking him with the former Atalanta player.
“We must progress. I want some help. We have brought Ben Davies in but I am talking numbers to the Press and names to the board.”