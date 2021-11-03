Slavisa Jokanovic clarifies Sheffield United plans for Rhian Brewster after rare chance at Nottingham Forest

Sheffield United still consider Rhian Brewster as a striker rather than a wide player, manager Slavisa Jokanović has suggested, despite the former Liverpool youngster making his return to the team on the wing at Nottingham Forest.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 5:00 pm

Brewster made his first appearance for the Blades in exactly six weeks at the City Ground, and did not manage to score his elusive first league goal for Jokanović’s side despite a couple of good openings.

United’s record signing was handed a rare chance to impress in place of Iliman Ndiaye, and with Jokanović seemingly intent on sticking to his 4-2-3-1 system Brewster’s chances of a start upfront are diminished.

Forest 1 Blades 1: Highlights and reaction

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Jokanović and his staff have therefore been working with the youngster, to adapt his game so he is capable of playing as one of the wide forwards in the Serb’s preferred system.

But, speaking after the 1-1 draw at Forest, Jokanović said: “Rhian Brewster is not a wide player, he is a striker and he played in this position all the time.

“We tried to adapt him, work with him and give him some information. He played well, he showed quality and he's working really hard. If you try and tell me Rhian Brewster is a winger, I don't believe it's true.”

Lopata reveals first-team ambition after good start to loan

Rhian Brewster has a chance to win all three points for Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Brewster, who earlier blazed over a volleyed effort after a cross from the left found him in space at the back post, went close to snatching a winner for the Blades after Forest substitute Lewis Grabban had cancelled out Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener five minutes earlier.

“We felt there would be some opportunities out wide and that Rhian could help us exploit those,” Jokanović added, on his decision to start Brewster.

“He had a chance at the end, but I felt he did well in a position he is not always used to playing.”

While you're here, please consider taking out a subscription to our new discounted sports-only package. You'll find all the details HERE. Your support is much appreciated. Chris Holt, Football Editor

Rhian BrewsterSlavisa JokanovicLiverpoolNottingham Forest