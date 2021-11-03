Nottingham Forest 1 Sheffield United 1 Highlights and reaction as Blades are held at City Ground
Sheffield United had to settle for a point on the road last night after drawing 1-1 with Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.
The Blades went ahead through Morgan Gibbs-White but the lead didn’t last too long and the problems at the back continued with a scrappy goal conceded when Lewis Grabban bundled in from close range for the home side to equalise.
Here’s the reaction and how it happened on what will be seen as another disappointing display by United.
Rhian Brewster and that link with Nottingham Forest
The Blades striker was in the starting XI last night and had recently been linked with a move to last night’s opponents.
Here’s what Steve Cooper said about that...
Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper on links with Sheffield United's Rhian Brewster
Steve Cooper, the Nottingham Forest manager, refused to be drawn on claims he wants to sign Sheffield United’s Rhian Brewster following last night’s game between the two clubs.
Two Blades players in particular came out with credit on an average night
Duo are hailed for leading by example, after heeding Slavisa Jokanovic's advice
Slavisa Jokanovic insisted the performances of Chris Basham and Billy Sharp during last night’s game at Nottingham Forest set an example for the rest of Sheffield United’s squad to follow.
‘Dominant’ Blades?
“We dominated the game without creating many things. But we scored in the right moment and I thought we would be able to survive for a few minutes.
More reaction from Slav...
"We dominated" - Slavisa Jokanovic says Blades dropped two points at Forest
Slavisa Jokanović admits his Sheffield United side dropped two points at Nottingham Forest after another late equaliser denied them what would have been a morale-boosting win at the City Ground.
Steve Cooper wasn’t happy with the referee
The Nottingham Forest manager was booked during the match and so too was one of his players for ‘simulation’.
Cooper's view on ref as Nottingham Forest denied two penalties against Blades
Steve Cooper revealed that Nottingham Forest will “officially address” the performance of Leigh Doughty in their draw against Sheffield United, with the Forest manager unhappy at two penalty claims that were turned down at the City Ground.
Danny Hall’s match ratings
Robin Olsen 6
A virtual spectator in terms of saves made, although he will have been mightily relieved to have seen two efforts from corners - from Worrall and Taylor - flash wide of his goal when either could have been converted
Jayden Bogle 6
Recalled at the expense of George Baldock, Bogle had a chance to put the Blades ahead in the first half from a tight angle
Chris Basham 7
Back in the side with Davies injured, the normally mild-mannered Geordie was fuming with Johnson after the Forest man twice went down under his challenge in the Blades area - being booked for diving eventually. On hand to block or head everything thrown at him
Read all the ratings here...
Relieved, Didn't cover himself in glory: Sheffield United player ratings from Nottingham Forest draw
Sheffield United once again failed to hang onto a lead this season, conceding another late goal as they drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest.
James Shield’s match report from the City Ground
Against opponents whose determination to play out from the back meant they were an accident waiting to happen at times, a lack of attention to detail in the final third meant United were unable to take advantage. Which, despite being a source of frustration for Jokanovic and his coaching staff, is also likely to convince them to persevere.
Nearly, but yet again not quite, for Sheffield United as they reliquish a lead at Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United continue to give the impression that something, something very good indeed, is bubbling just beneath the surface.
Full time
and the Blades have to settle for a point on the road despite taking the lead late on through MGW, their soft underbelly exposed itself again with another late equaliser and despite both sides throwing caution to the wind late on, neither could find another breakthrough to take all three points
Sharp looks for Ndiaye
after holding the ball up well and spotting the run of the Frenchman, but it’s overhit a little and Worrall gets back to snuff out the danger
Five minutes added on
at the end of this game, and it could be breathless if the last 10 or so are anything to go by
Final change for the Blades
sees Hourihane replace John Fleck in the 90th minute