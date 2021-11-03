Robin Olsen 6

A virtual spectator in terms of saves made, although he will have been mightily relieved to have seen two efforts from corners - from Worrall and Taylor - flash wide of his goal when either could have been converted

Jayden Bogle 6

Recalled at the expense of George Baldock, Bogle had a chance to put the Blades ahead in the first half from a tight angle

Chris Basham 7

Back in the side with Davies injured, the normally mild-mannered Geordie was fuming with Johnson after the Forest man twice went down under his challenge in the Blades area - being booked for diving eventually. On hand to block or head everything thrown at him

