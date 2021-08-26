Slavisa Jokanovic calls on Sheffield United's players not to feel pressure of turning around poor start

Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic: Nick Potts/PA Wire

United, who beat Derby County in the EFL Cup in midweek, travel to a Luton Town side who are looking for a positive reaction after being hammered 5-0 by Birmingham City at home last weekend.

The Blades make the journey south with one point from their four league games to date, and Jokanović admitted: “We hope we can finish this competition period before the international break with victory.

“We are not happy with our start. We can expect they will be ready to play the game after a hard defeat to Birmingham, we are in more or less a similar situation.

“It’s not a question of mentality, the mentality is there. I cannot complain about that, or professionalism. They cannot be scared either, pressure is not playing football.

“This is a great life. We need more personality and to be more relaxed, we hope we will be more ready for the Luton game.”

Jokanović is also continuing his pursuit of fresh blood ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on Tuesday.

“It's really important for us. If you don’t win, you need a reaction. I hope we have some new bodies, we will see what happens or doesn’t happen.