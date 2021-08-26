Sheffield United's Billy Sharp keen to avoid supersub tag after scoring twice in two games off bench

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates scoring during the Carabao Cup match against Derby County at Bramall Lane: Alistair Langham / Sportimage

The Blades striker, 35, made goalscoring impacts after being introduced against Huddersfield last Saturday and in the EFL Cup in midweek, scoring the winner against Derby County to book a third-round tie at home to Southampton.

Sharp is keen to avoid the ‘supersub’ tag, though, and wants to start as many games as possible – starting, he hopes, with this weekend’s trip to Luton Town.

“I feel I’m a few games away from being 100 per cent fit,” Sharp said. “The injury was quite bad and I’m still getting sharper and I’m getting there.

“I know how to manage my body and I’ve told the manager I want to play every game, as every player does. Two goals off the bench is nice but I’d prefer four from two starting.

“It sounds like I’m never satisfied but I want to score as many as I can to achieve success with the team.”

“We want to get promoted,” Sharp added.

“We haven’t started particularly well but we didn’t last time we were promoted either. We need to get a win on the board and build on that. We’re trying to play a different way; we’re doing it in training and not quite doing it in games.