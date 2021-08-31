Siriki Dembele: Chairman's deadline day update on Sheffield United-linked attacker

The Scotland international can play up front or as a winger – a position United are known to be looking at as part of their last-ditch recruitment – and Posh had been steeling themselves for a bid.

United have been reportedly interested, along with Fulham and both Rangers and Celtic after the 24-year-old who grew up in Scotland was placed on the transfer list after refusing to sign a new contract in the summer.

Sheffield United were among a number of clubs interested in signing Peterborough United's Siriki Dembele.

Watford and Bournemouth had also previously been linked with the player.

The Peterborough Telegraph report that chairman Darragh MacAnthony had promised Dembele he can leave if an undisclosed, but sizeable, bid is received.

MacAnthony, speaking on the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast, said: “I’m positive Siriki won’t leave unless we receive a ridiculous offer of course. I have promised him he can go if that happens, but I hope to see a fully fit Siriki, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Jack Marriott playing for us in a fortnight.”

Dembele has made an impressive step up into the Championship with Peterborough, scoring twice in four appearances so far this season after 11 goals and 12 assists in helping Posh to promotion from League One last year.