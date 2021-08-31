Sheffield United line-up another midfielder as Morgan Gibbs-White set to join from Wolves

Following on from yesterday’s arrival of Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa, the Blades have headed to the West Midlands again to bolster the middle of the park, with Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White the target.

It is understood United are to bring in the 21-year-old on a season-long contract.

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to join Sheffield United from Wolverhampton Wanderers. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Gibbs-White has made two appearances for Wolves this season, coming off the bench in injury time against Manchester United on Sunday, following on from a run out in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest last week.