Sheffield United line-up another midfielder as Morgan Gibbs-White set to join from Wolves
Sheffield United look set to sign their second midfielder in as many days.
Following on from yesterday’s arrival of Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa, the Blades have headed to the West Midlands again to bolster the middle of the park, with Wolves’ Morgan Gibbs-White the target.
It is understood United are to bring in the 21-year-old on a season-long contract.
Gibbs-White has made two appearances for Wolves this season, coming off the bench in injury time against Manchester United on Sunday, following on from a run out in the EFL Cup against Nottingham Forest last week.
The England under 21 international spent the first part of last season on loan in the Championship with Swansea but suffered an injury that restricted his appearances and he was recalled to Wolves for the second half of the campaign, making 11 appearances in total and scoring one goal.