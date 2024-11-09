Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder laughs off chance encounter with Sheffield Wednesday fan before exciting derby return

As a man who fully immerses himself in Sheffield life, it’s somewhat inevitable that Chris Wilder will come across fans of rivals Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s eagerly-anticipated derby return. What the Sheffield United manager perhaps didn’t bank on was bumping into one inside his own home.

“There’s one working at my house at the moment,” Wilder smiled. “I had a chat with him on Thursday morning and he said: ‘We’re coming to win.’ I get it. There's a bit of pantomime at times between everybody, it's a city that we all love but a city divided by two teams. It's a hugely important game and I know Danny [Rohl, the Wednesday manager] understands that as well, with his experience in big games.

"It was a bit of a red flag straight away when I asked who he supported and he said he was a Sheffield Wednesday season ticket holder. There'll be a little bit more detailed examination of the work afterwards! I'm sure there'll be an SWFC sprayed somewhere, under somewhere, that pops up next time you do a little bit of work! And I'll know where to track that back to!”

Wilder was in jovial mood as he met the local media to preview Sunday lunchtime’s clash but he knows as well as anyone that the derby is not something to be taken lightly. “The biggest thing is the balance,” he added. “I can't stop the players talking, the players that live in the city, the players that have been brought up as United fans - Louie Marsh, Andre Brooks, Ollie Arblaster.

“There will be talk and chatter amongst them, I can't stop that and I don't want to stop that. I'm sure it's going to be a tight game. It might be decided on a mistake or a bit of brilliance but we're going into it to win.”

Rohl is preparing for his first taste of a Sheffield derby while several members of his squad - including skipper Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and Dominic Iorfa - have experienced one before, albeit not on the winning side. In contrast Wilder and his coaching staff know what to expect from the game, having been in charge of four in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons, but none of the current Blades players have played against Wednesday in red and white.

"It's not been played for five years,” Wilder countered. “It's not like they've played 25 times, maybe one or two. Barry Bannan in maybe two or three. There's all different ways of looking at it, maybe the freshness of not playing in a bonus. It might weigh heavy on the players that have played in it before and not won. Who knows? Those questions will only be answered on Sunday afternoon."