Sheffield United’s stunning average attendance compared to Championship rivals Sunderland, Burnley and more

Sheffield United have received outstanding support in home games this season - but how does their average attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 26th Mar 2023, 17:22 BST

Sheffield United will resume their push for a return to the Premier League when they travel to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently sat in second place in the Championship table as attentions have temporarily turned towards the international break. The Blades are in the driving seat to claim the second automatic promotion behind runaway leaders Burnley with a three point advantage over third-placed Middlesbrough and they have the benefit of holding a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s side.

The unwavering support of the Bramall Lane faithful will play a key role in what looks to be a tense and drama-filled final run-in as they look to get behind Heckingbottom and his players and help the Blades get over the line. The support shown on their own patch so far this season will no doubt be replicated over the remaining five home games - but how does the Blades average attendance compare to their Championship rivals?

How does Sheffield United’s average attendance compare to their Premier League rivals?

1. GettyImages-1458041124.jpg

How does Sheffield United’s average attendance compare to their Premier League rivals? Photo: Naomi Baker

Average attendance: 9,827

2. Luton Town

Average attendance: 9,827 Photo: Cameron Smith

Average attendance: 10,413

3. Rotherham United

Average attendance: 10,413 Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Average attendance: 11,997

4. Wigan Athletic

Average attendance: 11,997 Photo: Andrew Yates

