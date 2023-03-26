Paul Heckingbottom’s side are currently sat in second place in the Championship table as attentions have temporarily turned towards the international break. The Blades are in the driving seat to claim the second automatic promotion behind runaway leaders Burnley with a three point advantage over third-placed Middlesbrough and they have the benefit of holding a game in hand on Michael Carrick’s side.

The unwavering support of the Bramall Lane faithful will play a key role in what looks to be a tense and drama-filled final run-in as they look to get behind Heckingbottom and his players and help the Blades get over the line. The support shown on their own patch so far this season will no doubt be replicated over the remaining five home games - but how does the Blades average attendance compare to their Championship rivals?