Sheffield United's stance on Rhian Brewster loan exit after Nottingham Forest links

Steve Cooper, the former Swansea boss who worked with Brewster in the England youth side before signing him on loan for the Swans, is now in charge of Forest and is eyeing January reinforcements to continue his side’s impressive upturn in form since he took charge.

But Brewster will not be made available for a loan move in the next transfer window, United boss Slavisa Jokanović insisted earlier this month.

Brewster is still to find the back of the net for the Blades over a year since his club-record move from Liverpool, and plans to bring him off the bench at Oakwell were scuppered by a late two-goal salvo by the Reds after the Blades went 3-0 ahead.

After Jokanovic publicly backed the young striker, describing him as one of English football’s most talented young players earlier this month, the young striker has not played a minute of senior football for the Blades.

But, speaking ahead of the Blades’ clash with Millwall last week, Jokanović insisted a loan move was not on the cards.

“I’m not thinking about that,” the Serb said. “We are thinking about how to balance our squad.

Rhian Brewster of Sheffield United has been linked with Nottingham Forest: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“He wasn’t in the squad for the last game because I had two strikers on the bench and to find the balance, normally I try to find two defenders two midfielders and two strikers.

“For Rhian, it’s an opportunity to change my mind.

“He’s working hard and pushing hard in training. He has the quality and important characteristics to help us, but he must be brave and keep working and be ready for his chance.”

Cooper is a former academy coach at Brewster’s former club Liverpool, and was in charge of England’s U17 side when Brewster’s goals fired them to a World Cup win in 2017.