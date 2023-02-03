Sheffield United’s squad were “buzzing” when it emerged Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge would be staying at Bramall Lane until the end of the season, one of their teammates has revealed.

Both players attracted interest from Premier League clubs ahead of this week’s transfer deadline, until prospective new owner Dozy Mmobuosi reportedly intervened to help prevent their sale.

Berge and in particular Ndiaye are both key figures in the team which has prepared for tomorrow’s visit to Rotherham ranked second in the Championship table and 12 points clear of third.

Sheffield United's squad were "buzzing" says Ben Osborn (right) when it emerged Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge were staying: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Although he insisted the uncertainty surrounding the duo was never going to cause a distraction for the other players at manager Paul Heckingbottom’s disposal, midfielder Ben Osborn said: “That's normal every transfer window, I've been close to moving on deadline day and you're sat waiting for a phone call, that's part of being a footballer.

“At any point you could be on your way, that's pretty natural. Iliman and Sander were talked about and we're buzzing they stayed but it ended up being quite a quiet window.”

United travel to New York Stadium unbeaten in 10 outings. Their last defeat came when Rotherham, who are 20th, beat them on home soil three months ago

Sander Berge wanted to stay at Sheffield United last month: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“It's quality,” Osborn added. “We've got a really strong squad as it is, that's why we're doing so well. It's vital to keep everyone together and we know this is us now until the end of the season, real clarity for the group to as we look to keep going forward.”

